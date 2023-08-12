Bengaluru woman loses Rs 25,000 to man posing as food delivery employee: Report

On August 8, the woman got a call from an unknown number at around 10:30 am and she shared her bank accounts to him, following which Rs 25,000 was deducted from her account. (Representational Photo).

A Bengaluru woman recently lost Rs 25,000 to a man posing as an employee working for a online food delivery platform, a Times of India report said.

64-year-old Shilpa Sarnobat, a resident of Bengaluru's Nagawara area, ordered food on the evening of August 6 but cancelled the order a few minutes later. Following the cancellation, the food delivery platform imposed cancellation charges on her. There was no clarity over the delivery platform on which she had ordered the food from.

On August 8, the woman got a call from an unknown number at around 10:30 am and the man at the other end told her he was a customer care employee from the food delivery platform and promised to give back the cancellation charges to the woman.

After the man shared the woman's food order details, she trusted him and downloaded an app and followed his instructions. She gave her bank account details to him and received a message sometime later which said that Rs 25,000 had been deducted from her account.

The woman tried to call the person but did not get a reply from him, which forced her to file a complaint at the local police station.

This is the first of many recent incidents in which a person has been cheated of a large sum of money by another person. Earlier this month, another woman lost Rs 82 lakh to man who was employed as a driver with Uber but posed to her like her childhood friend.

