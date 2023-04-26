Bengaluru woman jumps off Rapido bike to escape driver’s groping. Video

A 30-year-old woman in Bengaluru who booked a bike taxi through Rapido was forced to jump off the bike to escape the driver’s sexual advances.

According to a report in Deccan Herald, the architect, who has not been named, booked a Rapido bike to Indiranagar at 11 pm on April 21. Her ride was assigned to one Deepak Rao, who reached her location and took her phone under the pretext to checking the OTP.

However, the woman soon realised Rao was driving towards Doddaballapura instead of Indiranagar. When she asked him why he was driving in the wrong direction, the driver remained silent and continued speeding at 60 kmph.

Scared, the woman snatched her phone back from Rao and realised he was drunk. Rao snatched the phone back and increased the speed of his bike. He also groped the woman.

Worried about her safety, the woman jumped off the speeding bike near BMS Institute of Technology and Management. Her jump was captured on CCTV cameras in the area and she sustained injuries in the fall.

The CCTV footage shows the woman jumping off the bike and running in the opposite direction. She later approached the police to lodge a complaint. A subsequent investigation revealed that Rao had registered a Honda Activa with Rapido but picked his rider up in a Bajaj Pulsar.

Moneycontrol News