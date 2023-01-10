Bengaluru woman extorts snacks from vendor by posing as cop: report

The Bengaluru snack-seller was made to give the woman snacks for free 12 times in the last month, he said. (Representational image)

A 50-year-old woman in Bengaluru was arrested on Saturday after she allegedly posed as a police official and extorted snacks from a pushcart eatery for a month, The Times of India reported.

The man who runs the outlet reportedly complained to the police alleging that the woman posed as a police officer and extorted fruits, vegetables and food from vendors in the area in north Bengaluru’s Byatarayanapura on Ballari Road.

According to his complaint, the woman approached him on a two-wheeler, claiming that she was a police constable at a nearby station. She demanded fried snacks such as bajjis and bondas for free, for eating at the outlet as well as a takeaway, with the threat that he needs to give her food for free if he wanted to continue his business.

The snack-seller, Shaikh Salman, was made to give the woman snacks for free 12 times in the last month, he said, according to the report.

Earlier this month, when Salman asked the woman for payment, she threatened to get his shop closed. Things unravelled when man then called dialled the emergency number for the police and the woman escaped from the spot.

The police have registered a case of extortion and cheating.

The woman has been identified as Nethravathi, a homemaker married to an engineer.