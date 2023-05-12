English
    Bengaluru woman flew to Delhi to meet online friend. He sped away with her cash, jewellery, phone

    Anshul Jain introduced himself as a businessman and called the woman to Delhi, proposing to introduce her to his family at a wedding function, she said in her complaint.

    PTI
    May 12, 2023 / 03:35 PM IST
    Representational image

    The police said a case has been registered and an investigation is on. (Representational image)

    A 39-year-old Bengaluru-based woman was cheated of valuables and cash by a man in the national capital she connected with on a matrimonial website, police said on Wednesday.

    According to the FIR lodged in the matter, the woman, an airline employee, got in touch with one Anshul Jain through a matrimonial website 15 days ago.

    Jain introduced himself as a businessman in the national capital region (NCR) and called her to Delhi, proposing to introduce her to his family at a wedding function, the victim said in her complaint.

    The accused also asked her to bring dresses and jewellery appropriate for the occasion, she said in the police complaint.

    On Sunday, she was received by Jain at the Delhi airport, had food in the Aerocity food court and left the place in his car, the woman said in the complaint.

    After around half a kilometre, Jain told the woman that something seemed wrong in the car tyre. No sooner than she got down to check the tyres, the accused sped away with her valuables, the woman alleged.

    She claimed that 300 grams of jewellery, Rs 15,000 cash, a mobile phone, three ATM cards and a bag were stolen from her.

    The police said a case has been registered and an investigation is on.

    first published: May 12, 2023 03:05 pm