Bengaluru woman books Uber auto, gets fare as Rs 6 for the ride

The traveling public in Bengaluru regularly encounter different experiences while booking cabs to different destinations in the city.

In a recent incident, a woman shared how an Uber ride booked by her forced her to believe there was a bug in the app.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the woman shared the cab fare for the ride had reduced from the original fare of Rs 46.24 to Rs 6.24 after she had applied a promo code. The post also revealed that she had booked the ride at 9:55 am in the morning.

"This has to be a bug," the woman captioned the tweet with the photo of the ride.

The post generated several comments, many of whom were left in splits about the woman's experience. Some even shared their experience of getting a free cab ride in the city.

"Funny thing. I noticed this bug yesterday, and the price was zero. 35% discount. Needless to say, no driver accepted my ride," one user wrote.

"No cap but I have booked and got an Ola/Uber cab for free in the past. The price was 60 rupees and the app had a coupon for the same amount which I applied and got the short ride home for free," another user wrote.

This is not the first instance when a user has shared an experience of taking a cab ride in Bengaluru, which has left him/her in a confused state.

Few months ago, a man booked an Uber ride which showed a waiting time of 71 minutes, leaving him shocked.

