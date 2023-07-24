Bengaluru woman arrested for allegedly stabbing boyfriend during fight

The incident took place in Bengaluru's Viveknagar area and occurred after the man, identified as Jogesh, had an argument with his girlfriend Jintu Das on Friday. (Representational Photo).

A 36-year-old Bengaluru woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend during a fight, a Deccan Herald report stated.

The incident took place in the Viveknagar area of the city and occurred after the man, identified as 35-year-old Jogesh, had an argument with his girlfriend Jintu Das on Friday. The woman then took a knife and stabbed the man, which led to severe bleeding.

The couple were from the Assam and the woman, who worked at a daycare centre in the city, had divorced her husband in 2020 and was living with her 16-year-old daughter in the Jigani area of the city.

Jogesh worked as a security man and both were in a relationship for two years, during which time the woman had helped him financially. Local police said both had been fighting for many months over financial issues and additionally, the man was had begun a relationship with another woman and was avoiding Jintu.

Later, Jintu caught him with the woman and became enraged, which led to her stabbing Jogesh.

"Infuriated, she picked up a fight with Jogesh on Friday. The debate grew fierce, driving Jintu to stab Jogesh," the police officer said.

Jogesh was later taken to a local hospital and doctors said that he was in a critical condition. The police arrested the woman, who had planned to return to Assam, from a relative's house. A case was later registered at a local police station.

