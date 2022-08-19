Bengaluru Uber driver’s heartwarming gesture for exhausted passenger

An Uber driver from Bengaluru went the metaphorical extra mile for an exhausted passenger, winning hearts on his way to social media stardom.

Harsh Sharma wrote a glowing account of his encounter with Ravi, an Uber driver he met in Bengaluru. Despite the language barrier between Delhi-based Harsh and Karnataka-based Ravi, the latter noticed that his passenger looked exhausted after his air journey. What Ravi then did has earned him much praise and appreciation on Linkedin, where Harsh shared an account of their meeting.

“This Uber driver named Ravi unlike other cab driver talking on earphones due to language barrier,” wrote Harsh. “He saw I hadn’t sleep due to my flight. He organised the seats so I could lay down.”

Not only did he Ravi allow his passenger to sleep inside the cab, he also asked Harsh in broken English if he had eaten. On being answered in the negative, he asked Harsh to sleep and drove him to a restaurant whose popularity was evident by the huge crowd waiting to eat there.

“We are at a very crowded restaurant; he arranges a table for me. The restaurant was self service, but he brings menu to me and suggests some specialities of South India,” wrote Harsh.

After they finished their meals, the Uber driver brought Harsh a cup of coffee to wake him up.

“An average man in his 50s just left a lif long impression on me and I am left here just feeling sooooo good and wondering that somewhere in this fast paced life we left humanity way behind,” the Delhi man wrote in his now-viral post.

The post has reached tens of thousands of people, racking up hundreds of comments from people moved after reading about Ravi’s kindness.

“Kindness is rare these days and we should appreciate whenever we feel it from others,” wrote one LinkedIn user. “This is so wholesome and nice and unexpected,” another said.