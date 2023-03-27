Bengaluru Uber driver finds purpose in his work after driving a pregnant woman in labour

A Twitter user shared an instance of "peak Bengaluru" moment when a cab ride to the Bengaluru airport turned out to be "the most inspiring experience" of his life. It's when his Uber cab driver told him how he found purpose in his work -- it involved a ride that he kept rejecting and an emergency delivery of a pregnant woman.

In a Twitter thread, Sumit Meghani explained that while chatting with the driver he found out that the man was the sole breadwinner of the family and he had been driving since 17 years.

Meghani said that one night, despite cancelling a ride request, the Uber driver kept getting the same ride reassigned to him. When he arrived at the location, he found that it was a case of emergency baby delivery. After rushing to a hospital, they found that no doctors were on duty. They then travelled to another hospital and thankfully were just in time for the baby’s birth. It was then that the driver realised that his job is much more than just driving. Instead, it is to help those in need.

"He also shared that he believes in a surrounding power that keeps him calm and collected, even when things get tough," Meghani tweeted. "Let's take a moment to appreciate those who work hard to support their families, and find purpose in our own work."

Moneycontrol News