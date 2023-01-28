Bengaluru Uber driver asks woman to cancel ride. Reason has Twitter in splits

Trying to book an Uber cab in Bengaluru can be an uphill task, and many commuters tend to get peevish after frequent cancellations. But one woman, whose Uber driver asked her to cancel the ride, managed to find the humour in the situation – and in the cab driver’s reason for requesting a cancellation.

Twitter user “@ashimhta” shared a screenshot of her exchange with the Uber driver in Bengaluru, calling their conversation an example of a peak Bengaluru moment.

“Cancel the ride. I’m sleepy,” the driver told her, according to a screenshot of the brief exchange which has garnered over 3 lakh views on the microblogging platform.

Many Twitter users were amused by the exchange. “Sleep is priority,” one person agreed. Another person called it “work life balance at its finest.”

Others shared similar stories of struggling to book an Uber or Ola in Bengaluru



In another instance of cab troubles in Bengaluru, a city businessman recently sued Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal over a non-functioning AC in a cab he booked through the aggregator platform. A court has now ordered Aggarwal to pay Rs 15,000 as compensation to the complainant.