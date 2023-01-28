Bengaluru Uber driver asks woman to cancel ride. Reason has Twitter in splits

A woman's exchange with an Uber driver is viral (Representational)

Trying to book an Uber cab in Bengaluru can be an uphill task, and many commuters tend to get peevish after frequent cancellations. But one woman, whose Uber driver asked her to cancel the ride, managed to find the humour in the situation – and in the cab driver’s reason for requesting a cancellation.

Twitter user “@ashimhta” shared a screenshot of her exchange with the Uber driver in Bengaluru, calling their conversation an example of a peak Bengaluru moment.

“Cancel the ride. I’m sleepy,” the driver told her, according to a screenshot of the brief exchange which has garnered over 3 lakh views on the microblogging platform.



Tired after a day of hustling at @peakbengaluru pic.twitter.com/XB6QnBWzO6

— Ashi (@ashimhta) January 25, 2023

Others shared similar stories of struggling to book an Uber or Ola in Bengaluru

One guy accepted and didn't move for 5 min before i called him and then he says "i was waiting for your call"

— Ajay Bhat (@ajaybhat1987) January 26, 2023



At least this guy was honest. There was this one time - on my way back from BLR airport, the cab guy just pulled over on ORR and said “madam, I can’t drive anymore - I’m sleepy”. It was around 3:30AM, I was jet lagged and scared as hell.

— Pranava Tandra (@pranavatandra) January 26, 2023

In another instance of cab troubles in Bengaluru, a city businessman recently sued Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal over a non-functioning AC in a cab he booked through the aggregator platform. A court has now ordered Aggarwal to pay Rs 15,000 as compensation to the complainant.

Many Twitter users were amused by the exchange. “Sleep is priority,” one person agreed. Another person called it “work life balance at its finest.”