Bengaluru top cop warns of action against Swiggy management if staff sustains injuries for speedy delivery

Bengaluru City's Commissioner of Police Bhaskar Rao called Swiggy's food delivery personnel the "biggest violators" of traffic rules and warned of action against the management if "any of them bleeds on road".

It began when Rao took to Twitter on January 21 to highlight the risk of life faced by speeding pizza delivery boys to deliver the food on time. Rao said he had considered asking the concerned companies to relax their '30 minutes or free' policy.



"Do we have the heart to get a free pizza from a kid who is risking his life just because he crossed over 30 mns. Am seriously considering asking Pizza companies to make it 40 mns as these kids risk their lives by breaking all Traffic rules. (sic)," Rao tweeted on January 21.

His tweet received immediate responses from a large number of followers who agreed with him and thanked him for raising the issue.

Among the replies, one was from Swiggy Care – the official Twitter handle of Swiggy Customer Support – which stated that they do not condone traffic violations of any nature.

"Hi there, we understand your concern. We do not condone traffic violations of any nature. If you witness the same, please highlight it to us by contacting us at 080-46866699. Have a good day ahead," read the tweet.

In response Rao said that Swiggy are the biggest violators and their boys beg the police to let them go as the company penalises them, adding that the management of the online food delivery firm will be in jail if its delivery person gets injured on road.

"Mr Swiggy Cares, you are the biggest violators and have the temirity to tell me that you adhere to rules, your boys beg cops to let them go as you penalize them, next time a Swiggy kid bleeds on road, be sure, you management will be behind bars," his tweet read.



Besides the back and forth, many people supported Rao terming the pressure on delivery staff as unrealistic, while some criticised the poor traffic management and bad road conditions in the city.

