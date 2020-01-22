App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2020 12:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bengaluru top cop warns of action against Swiggy management if staff sustains injuries for speedy delivery

It all started with Rao’s tweet highlighting the risks of lives faced by speeding pizza delivery boys on roads to deliver the food on time.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Bengaluru City's Commissioner of Police Bhaskar Rao called Swiggy's food delivery personnel the "biggest violators" of traffic rules and warned of action against the management if "any of them bleeds on road".

It began when Rao took to Twitter on January 21 to highlight the risk of life faced by speeding pizza delivery boys to deliver the food on time. Rao said he had considered asking the concerned companies to relax their '30 minutes or free' policy.

"Do we have the heart to get a free pizza from a kid who is risking his life just because he crossed over 30 mns. Am seriously considering asking Pizza companies to make it 40 mns as these kids risk their lives by breaking all Traffic rules. (sic)," Rao tweeted on January 21.

Close

His tweet received immediate responses from a large number of followers who agreed with him and thanked him for raising the issue.

related news

Among the replies, one was from Swiggy Care – the official Twitter handle of Swiggy Customer Support – which stated that they do not condone traffic violations of any nature.

"Hi there, we understand your concern. We do not condone traffic violations of any nature. If you witness the same, please highlight it to us by contacting us at 080-46866699. Have a good day ahead," read the tweet.

In response Rao said that Swiggy are the biggest violators and their boys beg the police to let them go as the company penalises them, adding that the management of the online food delivery firm will be in jail if its delivery person gets injured on road.

"Mr Swiggy Cares, you are the biggest violators and have the temirity to tell me that you adhere to rules, your boys beg cops to let them go as you penalize them, next time a Swiggy kid bleeds on road, be sure, you management will be behind bars," his tweet read.

Besides the back and forth, many people supported Rao terming the pressure on delivery staff as unrealistic, while some criticised the poor traffic management and bad road conditions in the city.

Check out some of the responses to Rao’s tweet:









Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 22, 2020 12:56 pm

tags #Business #food delivery. Swiggy #India

most popular

India could limit duty-free alcohol to 1 bottle per passenger; check out liquor import limit of these 10 countries

India could limit duty-free alcohol to 1 bottle per passenger; check out liquor import limit of these 10 countries

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.