Bengaluru techie takes Rs 2.7 lakh loan to fill potholes in city

Arif Mudgul decided to fix the potholes problems in Bengaluru after a man and woman got injured due to the poor road condition. (Representational Photo).

Travelling from one location to another in certain parts of Bengaluru can be a troubling experience due to the poor road condition, caused by large number of potholes.

A 32-year-old techie recently tried to do his bit to improve the road infrastructure by starting a campaign called "NoDevelopmentNoTax" aimed at boycotting payment of property tax due to sub-standard roads in Bengaluru, a Times of India report said.

Arif Mudgal saw two accidents happen in the Hosa Road area in the eastern part of Bengaluru, which prompted to take measures to fix the pothole problems in the city.

"A delivery agent with an e-commerce firm was also injured when he tried to avoid the same pothole on the night of August 14. He collided head-on with a car and suffered a fractured leg. I later learnt he is from Mandya and the sole earner of his nine-member family. I was so upset.

"A woman staying near my apartment sustained injuries when the auto she was travelling in toppled after it hit a pothole on Hosa Road," Mudgal told Times of India.

Mudgal and a few others had begun a group named "Citizens Group, East Bengaluru", five years ago. However, he and his team ran out of money to continue the work which forced him to take a loan of Rs 2.7 lakh.

"Other members of the group also contributed money and we fixed some potholes. But we ran out of funds, so I took a loan," he said.

One of the members of the group- Mithilesh Kumar- said that a key reason behind the launch of the "NoDevelopmentNoTax" campaign was the lack of care from higher authorities to improve the road infrastructure in the area.

"Politicians are indifferent to these issues. They think residents of these areas are from other states or places. So, we have launched a property tax boycott campaign on Sunday," he said.

Kumar added that the group members met the public living in the area who had requested the people's representatives for improved roads and drainage system, but found no response from them.