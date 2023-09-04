Bengaluru techie scammed of Rs 97,000 over fake hit-and-run and terror-funding claims: Report

The victim, after losing nearly Rs 97,000 to the scam, filed a case with the police. (Representational)

A Bengaluru IT professional was targeted by scamsters posing as RTO and police personnel from Mumbai, in a shocking incident that underscores the growing sophistication of cybercriminals. These criminals managed to deceive her into believing that her vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run accident in Mumbai and that her bank accounts were implicated in terror funding activities, Times of India reported.

The victim, identified as 26-year-old Monika Chouhan reportedly ended up losing a staggering Rs 97,000 to the scam.

The elaborate scam

The ordeal began for Monika on the midnight of August 26 when she received an automated phone call, an Interactive Voice Response (IVR), notifying her of a traffic violation challan from the court. Intrigued, she pressed 1 as instructed, leading her to a person who claimed to be an officer from the Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Andheri, Mumbai. What followed was a chilling narrative of deceit and manipulation.

The fraudulent RTO officer informed Monika of a hit-and-run case supposedly involving her vehicle, insisting that she needed to appear in a Mumbai court. Confused and concerned, Monika clarified that she resided in Bengaluru, did not own a vehicle, and had not visited Mumbai recently.

Unfazed by her explanation, the scamster proceeded to escalate the deception by requesting her to log into Skype for a recorded statement. To further cement the illusion, the imposter sent her an official-looking ID card.

As the call continued, Monika was coerced into divulging her Aadhaar card details. The fraudster claimed that her bank accounts were linked to nefarious terrorist financing activities. Fearful of legal consequences, Monika was handed off to another individual who purported to be from the finance department.

This accomplice persuaded Monika to transfer a substantial sum of Rs 48,325 from one of her bank accounts, assuring her that the money would be refunded after verification.

The scam escalated further as Monika was coerced into transferring an identical sum from another account. It was only when she confided in a friend about the suspicious calls and money transfers that she began to realize the gravity of the situation.

Her friend promptly informed her that it was an elaborate scam, urging her not to send any more money.

By then, Monika had already transferred a total of Rs 96,650 from her two accounts. When the fraudulent callers persisted, demanding the same amount from her third account, Monika finally refused and terminated the call.

She then reported the incident to the police, who registered a case under the Information Technology Act and initiated an investigation into the matter.