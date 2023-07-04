Bengaluru techie loses Rs 70 lakh in gambling, reunites with family after counselling

The man's habit for online rummy started when he started to bet on local cricket matches. (Representational Photo).

A Bengaluru software engineer reunited his family after undergoing counselling for an addiction to online rummy that saw him lose Rs 70 lakh and saw his family- wife and two children-leave him. The man, a resident of CV Raman Nagar area of the city, reunited with his family last Tuesday after undergoing counselling for seven months.

"In October, she was shell-shocked to find her husband had lost Rs 70 lakh from their savings to online gambling. It was the tipping point for her, and she took her children and left for her mother's place. Wanting to take up the matter legally, she approached KR Puram police station with a complaint against her husband's online rummy addiction and the huge losses due to it," Rani Shetty, a women's helpline officer, told The Times of India.

The man's habit for online rummy started when he started to bet on local cricket matches. Later, that habit turned into an addiction after he began working for IT firm in Bengaluru. He got married in 2014 and later became father to two girls.

In 2022, the man's wife found out, accidentally, about the addiction. The women's helpline official tried to sort out the differences and invited her for a discussion. The wife explained the situation and the financial difficulties and emotional trauma she and her children were going through.

After hearing her side of the story, the man was summoned to the local police station in end-October.

The man then underwent counselling which had a positive effect on him and after seven months, he emerged a renewed man. He was also sent to NIMHANS where he underwent tech de-addiction therapy.

"The wife was extremely happy about his improvement over the seven months and the husband finally declared himself free of online gambling addiction as he walked into my office this week, hand in hand with his wife," Shetty said.

"Initially, he was indifferent and irritated by his wife's complaint to the cops and insisted that she and the kids return home. But with her standing her ground that she would not do so unless he kicked the online gambling habit, he gradually started to come around. He broke down and said he wanted to win back his family and put an end to his addiction," she added.

