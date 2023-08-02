Bengaluru techie loses Rs 1.14 crore after getting lured by woman over video call

The man received a video call from the woman on July 4 at around 12 am in which she allegedly took her clothes off and recorded the call without him knowing about it. (Representational Photo).

A Bengaluru techie lost Rs 1.14 crore after he was befriended by a woman on a matrimonial website who lured him by stripping herself over a video call, a Times of India report said.

The 41-year-old man from Benglauru's KR Puram was working in the United Kingdom. He had come to the city for a training and wanted to get married. He registered himself on the site where he found the woman who had faked her profile, and started a friendship with her.

After exchanging phone numbers, the woman told him that her father was dead and she was living with her mother. She called him on July 2 and asked for Rs 1,500 for a medical emergency concerning her mother.

The man then received a video call from the woman on July 4 at around 12 am in which she allegedly took her clothes off and recorded the call without him knowing about it.

The woman later sent the video recording to him and threatened to share the clip with his parents. The man then transferred Rs 1,14,00,000 to two bank accounts and four numbers which the woman had given him.

The man filed a police complaint after the woman continued to blackmail him and informed them that he had found out her real name after he transferred the money.

"We have taken up the case under the Information Technology Act and are making efforts to trace the accused. She must have created a profile with a fake name with the sole intention of extorting money from people," a senior police officer said.

Another senior police officer, S Girish, added that officials had managed to freeze approximately Rs 84 lakh in the beneficiary accounts.

"We have managed to freeze about Rs 84 lakh in the beneficiary accounts. She has used Rs 30 lakh. People must be careful while dealing with any person online. Before meeting anyone in person, one shouldn't entertain such calls. They should disconnect the moment the caller behaves inappropriately," he said.

