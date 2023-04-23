Bengaluru techie who earns Rs 58 lakh per annum says he feels 'lonely, overwhelmed'

It is said that money can't buy everything and that statement seems to have been proven right in the case of a 24-year-old employee working for a FAANG (five prominent American technology companies: Meta, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Alphabet) company.

The employee in a post shared on Twitter stated that despite earning an income of Rs 58 lakh per annum, he felt lonely and overwhelmed in life.

"I work as a software engineer in a FAANG company with 2.9 years of experience living in Bangalore. I make a good living (58 lpa before taxes) and have somewhat of relaxed life.

"However, I am always overwhelmed and lonely in my life. I don't have a girlfriend to spend time with, and all of my other buddies are preoccupied with their lives.

"Even my work life is monotonous because I have been with the same company from the beginning of my career and do similar things every day, and I no longer look forward to fresh challenges and growth opportunities at work. Please advise on what I should do to make my life more interesting. (Don't say 'go to the gym,' because I already go)," the post read.

The post generated several responses, many of whom adviced the person on what he can do to overcome his issues.

"He should join a startup or start something of his own. Everyday he will have new problems to solve with sense of purpose and directed to one goal which is to make his own venture a success and see happiness on his teams face. Life is about giving and creating value for others," one user said. "He needs perspective and needs to feel he is creating a positive impact. One way is to work at an NGO/Orphanage where people are less fortunate. This will help him feel gratitude for what he has, and also direct his energy on positive outcome," another user said. Also read: Delhi techie lands a job after applying to over 150 companies in 8 months: 'Cause of layoffs'

Moneycontrol News