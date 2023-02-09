Bengaluru customer gets midnight McDonald’s meal from Swiggy in 10 seconds

A Bengaluru resident's craving for McDonald's was swiftly fulfilled by Swiggy -- in much less than 10 minutes.

Caleb Friesen, a Canadian who lives in Bengaluru, drove to an outlet in Koramangala recently for a midnight meal but was told they were no longer open.

However, he noticed that a pick-window at the store was open, crowded with delivery persons.

Determined not to leave without his meal, Friesen took out his phone and placed an order from Swiggy. He said a delivery person handed him his order within 10 seconds.

The man shared a video of his exchange with the Swiggy agent. "Thank you so much. They won't let me in," he told the delivery person Related stories Turkey-Syria earthquake could cost $4 billion: Ratings agency

Watch: Syrian boy smiles, plays with rescue workers who pulled him out of rubble

Student trapped under debris in Turkey shares location on WhatsApp, rescued. Watch "10-seconds. This is my first very-near delivery," the Swiggy employee responded. During the conversation, Friesen learnt that the delivery person made YouTube videos as a side hustle. Friesen, who is himself a videographer with over 5,000 followers on Twitter, returned the favour by promoting the delivery person's channel. "Sanjay was the one who brought me my order. He makes YouTube videos as a side hustle which he wants to turn into his main hustle, check him out on YouTube at hellosanjay," Friesen wrote. Twitter users described their interaction as a "peak Bengaluru" moment. One person commented: "10 seconds, haha! Zepto's going to have a complex." Another asked Friesen if he got a post-midnight discount. "It’s either some money off or a free McVeggie I think," they said.