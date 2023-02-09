 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bengaluru customer gets midnight McDonald’s meal from Swiggy in 10 seconds

Feb 09, 2023 / 03:23 PM IST

This customer especially drove to a McDonalds outlet but still had to order on Swiggy.

(Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @caleb_friesen2)

A Bengaluru resident's craving for McDonald's was swiftly fulfilled by Swiggy -- in much less than 10 minutes.

Caleb Friesen, a Canadian who lives in Bengaluru, drove to an outlet in Koramangala recently for a midnight meal but was told they were no longer open.

However, he noticed that a pick-window at the store was open, crowded with delivery persons.

Determined not to leave without his meal, Friesen took out his phone and placed an order from Swiggy. He said a delivery person handed him his order within 10 seconds.