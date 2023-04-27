 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrends

Bengaluru surgeon livid at ad offering Rs 11,000 to MBBS doctors, Rs 15,000 to male nurses

Ankita Sengupta
Apr 27, 2023 / 06:35 PM IST

'The best part is that... counselor, senior counselor, and clinical psychologist get almost double the salary of doctors,' Dr Jagadish J Hiremath shared.

Dr Jagadish J Hiremath, a surgeon at Aasra Hospital in Bengaluru and (right) the ad he shared on Twitter.

A doctor in Bengaluru has hit back at a rehabilitation centre in Arunachal Pradesh and the government for encouraging a pay disparity in which MBBS doctors get paid lower than cooks, male nurses, and yoga practitioners.

Dr Jagadish J Hiremath, a surgeon at Aasra Hospitals in Bengaluru shared a newspaper clipping of an advertisement by a Kripa Foundation of Itanagar Capital Region in Arunachal Pradesh and wrote, "Government of Arunachal Pradesh wants medical officers MBBS passed, salary payable is Rs 11,000. Cook and ward boys who are 8th pass get the same salary as doctors."

The ad mentioned that the foundation was "supported by the government of Arunachal Pradesh" and is affiliated with the Union Ministry of social justice and empowerment.

"Data entry operators and yoga therapists get Rs 15,000 as salary. The best part is that the ANM male nurse gets Rs 15,000 which is more than what the doctor would get. Counselors, senior counselor, and clinical psychologist get almost double the salary of doctors," Dr Hiremath added.

Pointing out how with the current pay structures the future of young doctors looks bleak, Dr Hiremath said, "I kind of knew; we would reach this situation soon. With every district today having a medical college, it will be tougher for young doctors in the future."