Starbucks trolled for ‘Ajji-approved’ filter coffee for Rs 290 in Bengaluru

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Jan 23, 2023 / 05:19 PM IST

Starbucks' filter coffee advertisement was seen at the Bengaluru airport. How social media users reacted to it.

Starbucks recently added filter coffee and masala chai to its menu. (Image credit: @harishbijoor/Twitter)

A Starbucks advertisement about its "grandmother-approved" filter coffee, costing Rs 290 plus taxes, is being trolled by social media users.

Starbucks had announced in July that it will add Indian favourites like filter coffee and masala chai to its menu.

One Starbucks ad, on display at the Bengaluru airport, announced that its coffee was "ajji-approved". Ajji is a Kannada/Marathi word for grandmother.

On Twitter, users pointed out that no grandmother would approve of an exorbitantly-priced filter coffee.

 
 