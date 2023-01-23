Starbucks trolled for ‘Ajji-approved’ filter coffee for Rs 290 in Bengaluru

Starbucks recently added filter coffee and masala chai to its menu. (Image credit: @harishbijoor/Twitter)

A Starbucks advertisement about its "grandmother-approved" filter coffee, costing Rs 290 plus taxes, is being trolled by social media users.

Starbucks had announced in July that it will add Indian favourites like filter coffee and masala chai to its menu.

One Starbucks ad, on display at the Bengaluru airport, announced that its coffee was "ajji-approved". Ajji is a Kannada/Marathi word for grandmother.

On Twitter, users pointed out that no grandmother would approve of an exorbitantly-priced filter coffee.

I get very authentic and strong filter coffee near my office for Rs 20.

Another user said their grandmother could probably buy coffee powder that would last two months with the money Starbucks was charging.

"Man I can have an entire meal with ice cream in same amount," a third person quipped.

Another Twitter user said the Starbucks ad was an example of "customer disconnect".

More users commented on the ad. One was of the opinion that Starbucks coffee always "felt flat" despite its efforts to mimic local culture.

Some described the debate as "unnecessary".

"It's obviously just marketing and they mean the quality and taste of the coffee," a user named Aditi wrote. "Nobody expects Starbucks to have prices like a roadside stall or a small local café."



The ad had sparked angry reactions a few months ago too, because it used the Hindi word "dadi" instead of "ajji".

Here some Twitter reactions from when it originally appeared:

"Ajji or paati could’ve cut it. Daadi and filter coffee?!" one user wrote.