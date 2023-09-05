Bengaluru software engineer claims he saves Rs 40,000 monthly after move to Hyderabad. See post

The software engineer claimed that he saves 40K after the shift.

A software engineer took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share a post about his experience on moving from Bengaluru to Hyderabad. Prudhvi Reddy claimed that he saves Rs 40,000 per month after the move. Moreover, he said that a family can live peacefully with that money. His post has grabbed a lot of attention online and is swiftly going viral.

In the post that he shared today, Reddy wrote, “Moved from Bangalore to #Hyderabad. Saved 40k per month expenses. One family can live peacefully with that money.”

He also talked about how living alone has no point when family values match. “Not seeing any point of living alone when my values match with my family’s.”

See the post here:

Reddy’s post triggered a plethora of reactions from social media users. While some people agreed with his thoughts, others had different opinions.

“Living alone is overrated, you end up wasting too much time managing yourself I don't have to worry about anything else other than my work when I am at my home,” a user wrote.

Another user commented, “You stole my thoughts, bro. You are completely correct.”

A third user questioned, “It doesn’t seem to add up. In which part of Bangalore did you stay? Now in which area of Hyderabad? How do you travel? Because metro/bus passes are relatively cheaper. Rent being cheap in Hyderabad is old saying.”

Reddy also responded to a question by a user. “Was that 40k rent alone?” To which he replied, “Rent + maintenance + water, electric bills + food”.



Rent + maintenance + water, electric bills + food

— Prudhvi Reddy (@prudhvir3ddy) September 5, 2023

“Being a Kannada guy, I completely agree with you brother,” a person wrote.