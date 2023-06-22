Bengaluru society asks housekeepers to use waiting areas over parks, gets slammed on Twitter

The note also said that residents of the society could be uneasy when they are surrounded by maids, wherever they walked. (Representational Photo).

A Bengaluru society came up for criticism on Twitter after a user shared that housekeepers in the apartment were asked to use the waiting area in between breaks during the day rather than use other facilities such as parks, gazebos and amphitheaters.

The note also said that residents of the society could feel uneasy when they were surrounded by housekeepers, wherever they walked.

"Maids can use the waiting areas in all the buildings to wait between jobs or eat their food. We do understand there may be breaks. Its difficult to see them hang out everywhere in the park, amphitheater and gazebos. Residents can feel uncomfortable when being surrounded by maids everywhere we walk. Security is not able to monitor common areas.

Cooks, carpenters, plumbers sit on the sofa at the building reception. Most of us have probably stopped sitting on the sofas by now," the note read.



residents of a bangalore society confusing class and being a classist

The note posted on Twitter generated several comments, many of whom criticised the society and those living in the society for their thinking.

"Why is it so hard for people to understand that they are humans only," one user wrote.

"Residents may feel uncomfortable when surrounded by maids.

Dear residents, I am confident that if we transitioned to a full corporate culture in this domain, you would also not be able to afford maids. Enjoy the privilege until we become a developed country," another user wrote.

"The same maid roaming in your house, cooking for you, cleaning for you is ok. But seeing them around you in the park is troublesome? Pathetic!," a third user wrote.

