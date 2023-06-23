Bengaluru kindergarten faces backlash for leaving toddlers unattended, kids beat up one another

The children inside the pre-school in Bengaluru. (Photo credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by twitter.com/@gharkekalesh).

A Bengaluru school has come under the spotlight for the wrong reason after a video on the internet showed children left unattended and later hitting one another.

The video, captured on CCTV cameras and released on Twitter, showed a group of kids inside a room full of toys. A woman was seen standing near the door and later was seen taking one of the toddlers outside the room, leaving the rest unattended.

Following that, one of the kids in the room started to beat another kid with no one around to stop. The school was identified as Tenderfoot Montessori school and city police have promised action on the incident.



A disturbing video of a preschool where toddlers are left unattended in a closed room. A senior kid is seen hitting repeatedly a junior school. Please think once before sending your’s kids to this kind of Schoolpic.twitter.com/7ovmq7dWn0 — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) June 22, 2023

The video generated several comments, many of whom criticised the school for their manner of leaving the toddlers unattended.

"The state of unprofessionalism is disturbing. That child who is involved in bullying+ and his parents should be investigated. MFS that the kid should be sent in mental checkup and his parents under investigation. This modern parenting is unacceptable too," one user wrote.

"When I was in LKG the conductor of our school bus used to get violent with kids. He once grabbed my arm so tight that his nails left marks that stayed for weeks. It was only after my parents complained that the school ensured the buses had one female teacher accompanying," another user wrote.

"OMG horrible the kid will remain trauma for a long time. A note : whenever your kid/toddler says don’t want to go to school unusually something must happened in school check right away School is responsible here how can you leave toddlers alone even for a minute," a third user wrote.

