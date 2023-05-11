Bengaluru rent: 'Tenants' caught in major drug bust. 'Landlord' is...

Bengaluru Police revealed on Thursday that officials had arrested 19 peddlers in a major drug bust in the city. In a tweet posted on Monday, it stated that drugs worth Rs 7.06 crore was seized by the Central Crime Branch's anti-narcotics wing.

The police further revealed that 51 kg of cannabis and 5 kg of hashish oil, 236 ecstasy pills, 34 LSD strips, 23 grams of cocaine, 14OG MDMA, 17 phones, 1 bike and a car. The case was registered at Wilson Garden police station.

While sharing the details on the social media platform, Bengaluru police wrote a descriptive caption, stating "Found more 'tenants' for Bengaluru Central Jail. Rent paid with time only .Our hospitality is great, btw," .



Found more 'tenants' for Bengaluru Central Jail. Rent paid with time only. Our hospitality is great, btw. pic.twitter.com/SjGeFERe7h — ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ನಗರ ಪೊಲೀಸ್‌ BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) May 8, 2023

The tweet generated numerous responses, with many praising the police officials for the arrests.

"Hello BTP Sir. U truly deserve the success, & with such efforts u are sure to earn more. Keep up the Good Work. Thanks & Congratulations on this wonderful & Sir With Ur Team's. Jai Hind," one user wrote.

As per The Indian Express, police officials also filed a case in Begur station of the city against two men from Kerala, who were transporting cannabis from Vizag into the city.

Police officials had seized 44kg of cannabis that was being transported in the car along with 23 MDMA pills, 1 kg of hashish oil and illegal drugs valued at Rs 1.56 crore.

