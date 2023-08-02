Bengaluru Rapido user gets 3.5-hour wait for a 45-minute ride

The user's 45-minute ride had a wait time of 3 hours and 45 minutes on Rapido. (Image: @deyalla_/Twitter)

A recent tweet from a frustrated Bengaluru resident has shed light on a new level of traffic misery that the city's commuters are facing. The post featured a shocking screenshot from the ride-hailing app Rapido, showing a mind-boggling waiting time of 225 minutes for an auto-rickshaw ride. The user also said that their travel time was just 45 minutes.

The Bengaluru-based Twitter user captioned the photo: "Rapido wait time getting out of hand. Gotta wait for more than 3.7 hours for 45 minutes travel.” They also tagged the “Peak Bengaluru” account in their tweet. The user’s pick up location was Koramangala – the IT hub of the city.

A spokesperson from Rapido Care promptly responded, “Please accept our apologies for the inconvenience you faced. We regret there were no captains available during your time of need. Nevertheless, we are increasing the fleet every day from our end. Thank you for your patience in this matter.”

The Silicon Valley of India is no stranger to infamous tales of traffic chaos that plague its bustling streets. Commuters have long shared their harrowing experiences during peak hours, lamenting the never-ending gridlocks and cancellations by ride-hailing apps. Surge pricing is common, but the traffic is harsh and even getting a ride can be a major headache.

Last month, a man taking a Rapido bike ride said that his Apple watch thought he was cycling as he was stuck in a Bengaluru bottleneck. The traffic gets so relentless sometimes that vehicles don’t even move an inch. In May, a video of a bus driver finishing his entire lunch waiting in traffic went viral with millions of views.