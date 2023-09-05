Bengaluru Rapido rider kidnapped, robbed, assaulted: Report

The Rapido rider was kidnapped from Ittamadu in south Bengaluru. (Representational Image)

A man working as a rider for Rapido bike taxi in Bengaluru was allegedly kidnapped, assaulted and robbed last Tuesday, Times of India reported.

The incident took place in Ittamadu in south Bengaluru late at night when he went for a pick-up. Manu BC, the 30-year-old Rapido rider, was on his way to pick up his customer when he received a call from the customer, saying that his friend would take the ride instead of him. Following this chat, the customber cancelled his ride and paid the Rapido agent through a digital payments app.

The Rapido agent then went to the pick-up point to meet the friend who got on to the bike. The man allegedly took out a dagger and threatened the rider, asking him to ride the two-wheeler as per his directions, according to the Times of India report.

Manu was reportedly taken to a slum settlement in west Bengaluru’s Laggere and taken inside a slum at knifepoint. He was assaulted with an iron rod and told to give away the cash he was carrying.

Recalling the conversation he had with the robber, Manu said he told him that he had only Rs 3,500. The robber even checked his PhonePe to check how much money he had, he told the newspaper.

“He asked me to borrow money from my friends. As it was midnight, my friends didn’t respond to my calls,” he said.

Eventually, he managed to collect a total of Rs 4,000 by calling up a cousin and another relative, and gave it to the robber. The latter even took him to an ATM and made him withdraw Rs 7,500 from his account.

The robber, identified as a 25-year-old man, has been arrested by Bengaluru Police, the report said. The police are in the process of catching his associate.