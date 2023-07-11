'Can happen only...': Bengaluru pre-school put out entrepreneurship programme poster for children

The child pointing towards the word "Future" in the Bengaluru pre-school. (Photo credit: twitter.com/@Bhavana_MA).

Bengaluru tends to give readers an interesting story or two almost every day from all walks of life. In another instance of a 'Peak Bengaluru' moment, a pre-school put out a poster for the start of an entrepreneurship programme in the city.

In a Twitter post, a user shared a photo of a child pointing towards the word "Future" written on an entrepreneurship programme poster in the pre-school. The tweet stated that the school was located in the HSR Layout part of the city.



Saw this outside a preschool (!) in HSR. Can happen only in Bangalore @peakbengalurupic.twitter.com/MZy1GOrfZs

— Bhavana (@Bhavana_MA) July 10, 2023

One user responded to the tweet saying that he had experienced something similar in the same area of the city.Few other users were also left in splits and asked what the school would offer next.

"Do the have a startup incubation cell?," one user wrote.

"That's why HSR has so many Startups," another user wrote.

In another recent incident, a Bengaluru man posted on Twitter seeking a roommate whom he wished was a "Potential Co-founder" since it would help him vibe. The man's Twitter bio stated that he too was a founder of two companies and had worked in firms such as Dunzo in the past.

Additionally, the man shared photos of the flat and stated there was no brokerage and the monthly rent would be Rs 8300.

Also read: Bengaluru kindergarten faces backlash for leaving toddlers unattended, video shows kid beating up girl