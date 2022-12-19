Bengaluru cops ask people to give star-ratings for police station visits

Eighteen police station in Bengaluru's south-east division have this new feedback system in place. (Image credit: @DCPSEBCP/Twitter)

The Bengaluru Police now want you to rate them. Eighteen police stations in the south-east division have a system for people to submit feedback about their visits, The Times of India reported. Cop refused to file complaint or asked for bribe? Raise a complaint.

These police stations have QR codes that visitors can scan and proceed to write comments and rate their overall experience in stars. They are asked 12 questions related to officers' behaviour.

"People coming to stations sometimes complain about police refusing to file FIRs, demanding money, behaving rudely with them and so on," CK Baba, deputy commissioner of police of southeast division, told TOI. "To deal with such complaints, we decided to take feedback from the visitors."

The effort was launched by an inspector whose friend complained that it took him two days to get a complaint filed about his stolen bike, The Hindu reported.

In the first three weeks of the feedback system, the Begur Police Station received the best ratings.

The system also allows for the rating of individual police officers. Based on them, a "fortnight star" is chosen and given a place on a "wall of fame", the report said.

The initiative has received some praise on social media

"It helps prevent corruption and build trust in police," Bengaluru resident Raghavendra HS, who went to the Bandepalya police station to file a complaint in November, tweeted.

"This helps for a quick response and prevent undue delays. I strongly suggest such methods be adopted in all government offices."