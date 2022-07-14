Bengaluru park bans ‘anti-clockwise walking.’ Bizarre signboard is viral

A sign board spotted in a Bengaluru park (Posted by u/Strike_Reaper on Reddit)

It is not out of the ordinary to see signboards prohibiting certain activities within parks. These could range from a ban on plucking flowers, feeding ducks or walking on grass. But the internet did find it strange when one park in Bengaluru not only banned running and jogging but also saw it fit to dictate how visitors could walk within the premises.

A bizarre signboard, spotted inside a park in the capital of Karnataka, has left the internet amused and outraged in equal measures. The sign orders park-goers to avoid walking in ‘anti-clockwise’ direction.

Apparently put up by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, the local civic body of Bengaluru, the sign reads: “No jogging. No running. No anti-clockwise walking.”

A photograph of the park sign emerged on Reddit last week, where it has since gone viral with over 2,300 upvotes and dozens of comments. It was shared with the caption: “Sign I saw in a park today.”

Many were highly amused by the BBMP order and dropped cheeky responses in the comments section.

“Is naagin dance allowed?” one person wondered.

“If they see me running do they also run to stop me or stand still,” another quipped. “I literally want to go to that specific park and start running out of spite,” a third remarked.

Others slammed the civic body for focusing on trivial things rather than working to fix the city’s notoriously bad roads and other infrastructural problems.