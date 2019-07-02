App
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2019 02:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bengaluru, Mumbai most pet-friendly Indian cities: Survey

Neighbours dislike them because they own dogs, 30 per cent of the respondents felt.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representational Image (Flickr)
Representational Image (Flickr)

Mumbai and Bengaluru are the most pet-friendly cities in India, a survey has found. The survey was recently conducted by “Lana Paws”, a pet accessory brand. About 1,500 pet owners across the country were questioned for the same.

While Bengaluru came first with 20 per cent of its citizens vouching for their pet-friendliness, Mumbai stood second with 18 per cent vouching for it. The least pet-friendly among the cities surveyed were Hyderabad and Delhi, with barely 12.5 per cent and 12 per cent of their citizens (respectively) admitting that the cities are favourable for pets.

That apart, more than 70 per cent pet owners in the country feel that their respective cities are only moderately pet-friendly.

According to a ScoopWhoop article, 14.5 per cent participants of the survey admitted that their respective cities were not even the least pet-friendly. Around 60 per cent pet owners also claimed that there were no pet-friendly parks in their locality.

Some even said that, though there were parks in their neighbourhood, their pets were not allowed inside them. What is more shocking is that some people allegedly faced discrimination while looking to rent a place because they owned pets. Neighbours dislike them because they own dogs, 30 per cent of the respondents felt.

According to Lana Paws founder Vidha Shukla, while most Indian cities fare well vis-à-vis the availability of basic pet services, most of them have a long way to go when it comes to ensuring that citizens have a more pet-friendly attitude and providing more open spaces for pets to hang out in the neighbourhood.

The pet survey also revealed that the citizens of the country were largely unfair in the way they treated stray dogs. More than 60 per cent respondents believe very little attention is paid to make sure stray dogs are healthy and vaccinated; nor do they bother to ensure that birth control programmes are implemented effectively.

As many 95 per cent respondents felt there should be programmes to make children more empathetic towards stray animals.

 

First Published on Jul 2, 2019 02:09 pm

tags #Bengaluru #mumbai #pets

