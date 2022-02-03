Bengaluru mourns Lara, a stray dog run over by Audi

Lara was mowed down by an Audi driver in Bengaluru's Jayanagar area on January 29 while sleeping on a road. (Image posted on Facebook by Charlie Animal Rescue Centre)

Hundreds of Bengaluru residents on February 1 attended the funeral of a dog who was run over by a car last week.

The stray dog, named Lara, was mowed down by an Audi driver in Bengaluru's Jayanagar area on January 29. The incident was captured on CCTV camera and the footage shared on social media by animal rights groups, sparking anger and demands for action against the driver.

Lara’s funeral was held at the BBMP Animal Crematorium in Bengaluru this Tuesday. The dog’s carcass was wrapped in a white cloth and a wreath was placed on it.

At the ceremony, children in school uniforms held placards saying “RIP Lara” and “Miss you Lara”. Others were seen lighting candles near the dog.

"It is appalling that a person could conjure up such an evil thought and action, on a sleeping dog, for no rhyme or reason," the Bengaluru-based Charlie Animal Rescue Centre said. "It is a mark of the crumbling human conscience. While nothing can bring back Lara, we hope this solidarity and strength of everyone who stood together to ensure her death did not go unnoticed, bringing the culprit to book, will work as a deterrent to any one who thinks that the life of an animal is of no value."

Actor-turned-politician Divya Spandna was among those who attended the funeral. She praised people who took care of the dog.



To Badri, Sudha, Advaith, Priya, Gayatri aunty, Sanjana and everyone who loved and cared for Lara- you inspire me. The fight goes on. pic.twitter.com/7gWG2GosWJ — Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) February 1, 2022

“To Badri, Sudha, Advaith, Priya, Gayatri aunty, Sanjana and everyone who loved and cared for Lara - you inspire me,” Divya Spandana tweeted. “The fight goes on.”

The police have filed a case in connection with the incident and arrested the driver, a 23-year-old man, NDTV reported. He is the grandson of a prominent businessman in Bengaluru.

Divya Spandana thanked the police and the government for taking action in the case. “To the Kannada media, a BIG thank you,” she added. “This would not have been possible without your support.”