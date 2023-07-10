Bengaluru man treats chest pain as indigestion, it was a heart attack. Doctor shares artery pics

Dr Jagdish J Hiremath said the man's right coronary was completely blocked. (Image credit: @Kaalateetham/Twitter)

A 40-year-old man from Bengaluru put off consulting a doctor when he experienced frequent chest pain because he thought he was "strong". He would pop a pill for indigestion and not give it much thought.

But after a particularly painful sleepless night, when the pills did not provide any relief, the man finally visited a hospital at 5 am complaining of a "burning sensation in the chest". After a few tests, the doctors found that the man wasn't suffering from indigestion, he was having a heart attack.

Sharing the details of the case without revealing the patient's identity, Dr Jagdish J Hiremath, MD and chairperson of AASRA Group of Hospitals in Bengaluru, said, "He had diagnosed himself as suffering from gastric problem. He used to get pain mostly after dinner or heavy lunch and used to take tablet Pan 40 himself as it was available over the counter in many medical shops. It used to relieve his pain. But this time, it did not."

The man's family members, however, were reluctant to believe that he had a heart attack. "He is so strong, was their reason. Only after ER consultant, Cardiologist, and Cardiac intensivist (yours truly) repeated the same, they understood the gravity of the problem. Finally, they agreed to an angiogram," Dr Hiremath tweeted. He also shared pictures of the blocked artery. "The right coronary was completely blocked & it was a pretty long segment that was involved. This gentleman has been having this problem for quite some time but was not willing to come to the hospital because he was a 'very strong man'," the doctor said.

The man had to be operated on and the cardiologists had fixed the artery with three stents.

Highlighting how physically strong men could also face heart problems, Dr Hiremath said, "Just because you are muscular and strong it does not mean your heart is healthy. Just because you are 40, it does not mean your heart is healthy. In everyday stress-filled life understand that you need to see a qualified doctor if there is something as simple as a gastric problem."

The doctor also advised people not to downplay their health issues. "Do not think that the doctor is trying to make money and writing unnecessary tests. I have seen many who have landed in trouble thinking like that. In which scenario you are the problem and not the doctor," he added.

