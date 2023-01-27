 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bengaluru man sues Ola’s Bhavish Aggarwal over defunct AC in cab, wins Rs 15,000

Moneycontrol News
Jan 27, 2023 / 12:18 PM IST

A Bengaluru businessman sued Ola after discovering the AC in his cab did not work.

Ola Cabs co-founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has been ordered to pay Rs 15,000 as compensation to an aggrieved customer who sued the company over a non-functioning air conditioning unit in one of their cars.

The Bengaluru-based customer, Vikas Bhusan, had registered a complaint of service deficiency against Aggarwal with the Bangalore Urban District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in March 2022, Times of India reported.

His complaint related to an incident that took place in October 2021, when Bhusan, 36, had booked an Ola Prime sedan for eight hours. Although he was promised an air-conditioned car with extra leg room, Bhusan was dismayed to discover the AC in the cab did not work, forcing him and his co-passengers to complete their journey in discomfort.

At the end of the ride, the Bengaluru man was asked to pay Rs 1,837 as cab fare. Bhusan reached out to Ola’s customer care, pointing out that AC was part of the fare and, since it wasn’t working during his trip, requesting a refund from the cab aggregator.