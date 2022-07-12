Bengaluru man spotted working on laptop while riding bike at 11pm. Internet isn't impressed

A photo of a man working on his laptop while riding a bike has sparked a heated conversation on the internet. It all started when LinkedIn user Harshmeet Singh shared the photo with a caption on Bengaluru's apparent toxic work culture.

"Bangalore at its best or worst? 11pm, Bangalore--one of the busiest flyovers in the city, and here is a pillion rider working on his laptop," Singh wrote on LinkedIn.

"If you as a boss have been able to terrorize your colleagues to meet the deadline at the cost of their own safety, it is time for you to think again. Let's use the phrase 'it's urgent' and 'do it ASAP' more carefully, especially if you are in a position of power. You have no idea the impact these words have on the lives of your subordinates."

While the photograph did raise concerns over the biker's safety, it also questioned the LinkedIn user's approach to the Bengaluru's work culture especially when he did not speak with the man himself.

"How did you arrive at this conclusion? Do you know the pillion rider personally? Did you stop the bike and conduct an interview?" asked Nikhil Narayanan who works with TCS.

"Did you drive perilously close to the bike and document the actions for a significant period of time verifying the nature of the man's task before arriving at this inference? Is this sort of activity exclusive to Bangalore? Is this a clever ploy to gain some traction and nothing else?"

Another LinkedIn user Sindhu Selvaraj commented, "Firstly, wrong to tag Bangalore, like others said can be anywhere. Second, wrong to take pics of others without their knowledge, privacy infringement. Third, incorrect context setting since you don’t know what the person is doing!

"You can convey your message without this pic or tagging safety or Bangalore city… if the idea was to get visibility, then you have got it. But next time, be cautious of your tagging on posts or taking pics of people without their consent! It’s becoming a trend nowadays," she added.