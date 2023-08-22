Bengaluru man shocks internet with 'Legalise dog meat' sign. But, here's the story

The unidentified man was standing on Bengaluru's Church Street. (Representative Image)

A post on X (formerly Twitter) showing a man holding a placard has gone viral and created a wave on the microblogging site. Shared by a user account @ Bruisedwayneee, it featured a man holding a sign that read “Legalise Dog Meat. Sign my Petition." Obviously, people were quick to slam the man and were simply shocked to see something so “unsettling”.

According to @Bruisedwayneee, the man was spotted with the sign in Bengaluru. And several social media users in the comments section claimed that the man was standing on Church Street.

See the post here:



What tf is up with banglore pic.twitter.com/dKLbjjNcKL

— rugved (@Bruisedwayneee) August 20, 2023

Needless to say that netizens were absolutely baffled and criticised the man in the comments section. While some called the sign ridiculous, others called the man “too woke”.

“So this is what ‘too woke’ looks like,” a user wrote. Another user commented, “Taking ‘You're So Cute, I Could Eat You Up!’ to whole new level.”

“This is ridiculous,” a third user remarked.

Several people expressed their anger as well. “I saw him yesterday in Church Street and I was so close to punching him on the face,” someone wrote.

Among the sea of people who were against the man’s emotion, a small chunk of users supported him as well.

“What is wrong with this demand? If chicken and mutton is ok this should be too,” a user wrote.

Another user commented, “Lots of street dogs, annoyed, take them with you.” A third user chimed in, “Anyone who's a non-vegetarian should honestly have no problem with this, all the fake hate in comments is hilarious.”

But, the man was not promoting the “legalisation of dog meat” but actually promoting veganism according to people who directly asked him.

“Well, if you listened to what he had to say you'd know it was reverse psychology. He is actually a vegan,” a user claimed.

The dude is actually vegan. When I asked him what he was on about he said, ‘If you can eat chicken why can’t you eat dogs?’. After around 30 mins of arguing, I went. ‘Why hold this sign if you’re vegan?’ And he simply said, ‘Would you stop if it said “BE VEGAN?" It’s actually very smart,” someone wrote.

While some people deemed his unconventional approach "cool", others were not that impressed.