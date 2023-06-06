Bengaluru man shares WhatsApp conversation of scammer teaching him 'valuable' lesson

The WhatsApp conversation began with the scammer texting the man and later saw him offer advice about the importance of money in life. (Photo credit on right: twitter.com/@mister_whistler).

The number of messages from scammers on social networking site WhatsApp has risen in the past few weeks. However, sometimes even scammers can reveal a side of them which can leave others in splits.

In a recent instance, a Bengaluru man shared screenshots of a WhatsApp conversation with a scammer on Twitter who offered him life lessons. The conversation began with the scammer texting the man and later saw him offer advice about the importance of money in life.

"Hi, this is Vien, I am from Global Group of Companies, Are you looking for a part-time job or permanent job that will help you to earn 500-5000 in just 5-30 minutes?," the scamster wrote.

"Making friends is good, but making money is much better...Life is not just about love and friends, think of yourself first, think first how will you survive in this world," the scamster added.



a whatsapp scammer taught me a valuable lesson today pic.twitter.com/RVueXDl9Cr — Mahesh (@mister_whistler) June 4, 2023

The Twitter post caused laughs among many while others said that they, too, were at the receiving end of scammers on WhatsApp and shared their experiences.

"This conversation is worth a lot bro," one user wrote.

"These people are more honest than people I see and encounter every day. Talking with them is more real than the people I see around. Love him," another user wrote.

"Scammer got philosophical real quick," a third user wrote.

The past few weeks have seen Indian WhatsApp users receive calls and messages from several fake numbers.

