'Apply for kidney...': Bengaluru man shares house listing with Rs 25 lakh as deposit

A Bengaluru man shared how the security deposit for a house in the city was listed at Rs 25 lakhs. In a tweet posted on Thursday, the man-identified as Tejaswi Shrivastava- shared the flat listing which was posted on No Broker with the house located in the HSR layout area of the city.

Shrivastava captioned the post by saying that another option should be added which says "Apply for Kidney Donation".

The tweet said that 14 people had viewed the listing in the last 24 hours and the monthly rent of the 5915 square feet house was Rs 2.5 lakh.

This is only one of many recent instances that revolved around paying high rent in Bengaluru. Earlier this month, a software developer shared a story where he mentioned how he was willing to continue living in his present accommodation despite the landlord increasing the rent by Rs 15,000.

"My Landlord in Bangalore increased rent by 15,000 INR within one year whereas as per agreement the increase per year should have been 5%. The only option he gave was either to leave or pay the increased rent.

"We had no other option but to agree to the landlord as finding a new place again is a bug big problem - a lot of time to research/ brokerage amount to be paid again / locality and distance from place of work," he wrote on Twitter.

The past 12 months has seen an exponential rise in house rents in Bengaluru which has made the city India's most sought-after residential market.