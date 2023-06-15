Bengaluru man pretends to look for house to rent, caught stealing woman's innerwear

Footage shows a man stealing a woman's blouse in Bengaluru (Representational image)

A Bengaluru man was filmed stealing a woman’s underwear and masturbating on the terrace of a house. The unidentified man would visit houses under the pretext of looking for a property to rent, according to news reports.

Bengaluru Police told news agency IANS that the man, pretending to looking for a rental, would enter houses when there were no men inside. He would also target houses that belonged to single women.

Once inside the house, he would look for innerwear on the terrace, where clothes are usually hung out to dry, or in the washroom. He has also been accused of secretly filming women while they were in the shower.

“He seeks access on the pretext of searching for a rented accommodation. Once inside, the accused would spend much time in the washrooms. He would also visit backyards where the clothes will be kept for washing or hung to dry. He would target women’s clothes, especially innerwear and blouses, and derive sadistic pleasure,” a police official quoted by IANS said.

The man’s transgressions came to light when a resident captured a video which shows him stealing a blouse and using it to masturbate. The incident took place at Vidhana Soudha Layout near Laggere in Bengaluru, and a case has been registered at the Rajagopalnagar Police Station.

Police have now launched a manhunt to identify and apprehend the accused.