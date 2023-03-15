 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Bengaluru man poses as IPS officer, cheats people of crores

Moneycontrol News
Mar 15, 2023 / 10:23 AM IST

A Bengaluru man was arrested for posing as an IPS officer and cheating people out of crores. R Srinivas was arrested by police on March 14.

A conman posed as a police officer in Bengaluru (Representative Image)

A Bengaluru man used a ‘shortcut’ to fulfil his childhood dream of becoming a cop – he got a police officer’s uniform stitched and posed as an IPS officer to cheat people of crores. The story of 34-year-old R Srinivas was reported by Times of India.

According to the report, Srinivas had developed a desire to become a police officer after watching South Indian films. Instead of becoming a cop, however, he ended up on the opposite side of the spectrum as a crook.

When Srinivas was arrested in Bengaluru on March 14, police recovered three bikes, including a BMW, worth Rs 23 lakh in total. He had bought the bikes and other luxuries using money he cheated out of people.

Srinivas’s story came to the limelight following a police complaint filed by one Venkatnarayan, whom he cheated out of Rs 1.8 crore. Srinivas posed as an IPS officer in front of Venkatnarayan and other people, using a fake uniform and a fake ID card. When asked why he did not carry a service revolver, he had a response ready. Srinivas told people that he was on probation and the revolver would be issued once he was posted in Bengaluru.