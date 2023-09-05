Bengaluru man loses Rs 3.3 lakh in YouTube 'like and subscribe' scam: Report

Lokesh Uttangi was assigned a few tasks that included liking and subscribing to YouTube videos. After getting convinced following an initial few investments, he put in Rs 3.3 lakh which led to his downfall. (Representational Photo).

A Bengaluru policeman lost Rs 3.3 lakh to a YouTube "like and subscribe" scam, an Indian Express report said. 29-year-old Lokappa Uttangi from the Chamrajpet police station was assigned a series of tasks by scammers such as liking and subscribing to different YouTube videos.

Uttangi sent the scammers money, with amounts ranging from Rs 1,000-3,000 and for 30 per cent return on the investments. Convinced that he would get more money with a higher investments, he put in Rs 3.3 lakh between August 1-9, as per police officials.

Once he realised that he had been cheated, Uttangi filed a complaint on August 29. As per the complaint, he got a message from a person who introduced herself as Anjali Rathore, on August 1. The woman invited him to join a Telegram group and assured him that he would get money in return.

Police said that Uttangi got a link and he paid Rs 1,000 on the same day and completed the tasks given to him and got Rs 300 in return. The next day, he made payments of Rs 1,000 and Rs 3,000 and got Rs 300 and Rs 900, in return respectively.

The returns led to him investing Rs 3.3 lakh in several transactions from different bank accounts that included his wife and friends, police officials said.

This is not the first recent incident in which a person has lost large amounts of money after falling for scammers.

Recently, a Mumbai-based football coach lost Rs 9.87 lakh to scammers who offered him a part-time job online. He had transferred the money to the scammers between August 16-21.

Also read: Bengaluru women lose Rs 6.6 lakh to fraudsters offering work from home jobs: Report