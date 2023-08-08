Bengaluru man loses Rs 23,400 after woman makes fake PhonePe payment

The man revealed that as he was talking to his friend on the phone and driving to the location, the woman overheard the conversation and asked the driver for his PhonePe number. (Representational Photo).

A disabled autorickshaw driver in Bengaluru lost Rs 23,400 to a woman who cheated him after making a fake payment using UPI, a Times of India report said.

58-year-old Shivakumar VH, who lost his right leg to gangrene during the pandemic, was on his way to meet a friend when a woman asked him to drop her to a location, which was near to where he was meeting his friend.

"Around 9.45am, I was talking to one of my friends who owed me money. I asked him to come near PES College in Hanumanthnagar and pay me. When I was on the phone, a woman in her 20s approached me and asked me to take her near PES College. Since I had to meet my friend, I readily agreed. She asked me if I had PhonePe," he said.

The man revealed that as he was talking to his friend on the phone and driving to the location, the woman overheard the conversation and asked the driver for his PhonePe number.

"My friend was supposed to pay me Rs 25,000. She overheard our conversation and again asked for my PhonePe number when we reached near Nayandahalli. I thought it was because she wanted to pay the auto fare and gave her the number," he added.

On reaching the location, the man collected the money from his friend which the woman saw and asked him for the cash by saying she needed to pay her college fee and told the driver that she would return the money through PhonePe.

"When we were near the college, my friend gave me Rs 25,000 and left. I counted the money in front of her. She asked me, ‘Uncle do you need this money.’ I didn’t understand why, but said yes. She then told me she had to pay fee at the college, which, was not accepting digital payments. She said she didn’t have cash or debit card and needed the money.

"I asked the woman to transfer the money first and only after that would I give her the cash. She asked for Rs 23,400 and acted as if she was making the payment. She showed me her mobile screen that she had transferred Rs 23,500, including the auto fare, and took the money from me. Before I could check the message, she was about to leave. I asked her to stay as I had not received the message yet. She gave me her mobile number and told me that she had to immediately pay the amount in the college and asked me to call her if there was any problem. I clicked her photo with my mobile but she rushed across the road and entered the college premises," he said.

The driver, however, did not receive the amount and his disability made it difficult for him to run after the woman. After his attempts to enter the college also failed, he filed a police complaint against the woman. A case was later registered against her name.