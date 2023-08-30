Bengaluru man loses Rs 1.2 lakh to scammer posing as delivery agent: Report

The person took away Rs 1.2 lakh and 40 grams of gold from Amit's house in Kempapura in Bengaluru. (Representational Photo).

A Bengaluru man lost Rs 1.2 lakh to a scammer posing as a delivery agent in the Kempapura area, located in the northern part of the city, a Times of India report said. Additionally, the scammer-identified as Mahendra- also stole 40 grams of gold from the house.

The incident, which took place on August 23, came to light when Amit PJ, 29, returned home at 11:50 pm in the night and found a parcel in his room.

Amit checked with his sister, who informed him that she had not ordered any product online. He then spoke to his mother, who informed him Mahendra visited their house saying he was a delivery agent. Mahendra then entered Amit's room saying he needed to check if his charger was working.

"I immediately checked my wardrobe to find Rs 1.2 lakh cash and around 40 grams of gold jewellery missing," Amit said.

"My mother said the miscreant looked dark and had curly hair. According to her, he initially asked about my sister and then took my name. My mother has been absent-minded since the death of my father during the pandemic.

"She said she was hesitating to let the miscreant in, but he forced his way into my room. My sister’s room was locked and had more ornaments," he added.

Amit further said that he later found that the man had been living in the area for the last three days and monitoring the activity of the residents.

"Later, we learned that the miscreant had camped in our area for three days, observing the movements of residents. He had noticed that my mother is alone at home most of the time," he said.

Amit filed a police complaint at a local police station. A senior officer at the station said that the man had parked a bike some distance away from the house.