Bengaluru man loses clothes worth Rs 3.5 lakh, police case registered

Clothes worth Rs 3.5 lakh were stolen from a roadside cart in Vijaynagar area of Bengaluru, recently.

A complaint filed by 25-year-old Saddam Hussain, who resides in Padarayanapura area of the city, said that the theft occurred on the midnight of May 6. The man sells women's clothes on a roadside cart on 16th Main service road. A week after the complaint was filed, police launched a manhunt to catch the thieves.

As per closed circuit camera footage, the thieves arrived at the location in a mini good vehicle and a bike. The man on the bike observed the public while the rest of the thieves stole the clothes.

On May 6, he shut the cart and went home at around 11 pm and when he returned to the spot the next morning at 9:15 am, he found that thieves had untied the ropes to the table and stolen the clothes.

Hussain would put the clothes on display on a table for sale and after business hours, cover the clothes with a tarpaulin and tie them with a rope.

Initially, though, Hussain was unable to get the help from police officials due to the assembly elections in Karnataka. A day after counting day in the state, the police registered a case with regards to the incident.

