Bengaluru man addicted to stock trading seeks NIMHANS treatment after losing Rs 30 lakh

A 39-year-old man in Bengaluru approached the de-addiction clinic at National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) to get treated and help overcome his addiction for investing and trading in the stock market.

The man decided to consult professionals at Service for Healthy Use of Technology (SHUT) clinic and the decision came after he lost more than Rs 30 lakh in trading and was urged by his family members to seek therapy.

"Unlike other cases like gambling or gaming addiction, we had to take a fresh approach to address the patient's situation by understanding his problem in detail, as it was a first-of-its-kind case for us psychologists too, "Dr Manoj Kumar Sharma, professor of clinical psychology and coordinator SHUT clinic told The Times of India. The doctor added that the man had got his predictions right in the stock market, in the past.

The man had already incurred heavy losses, but his overindulgence in trading caused him to use all his life's savings and even made him borrow money from others. This impacted his family life and pushed him to look for treatment. He has attended two sessions as part of his treatment.

Moneycontrol News