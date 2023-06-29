Bengaluru man impressed after finding 'polite' note on car's window. Delhiites, take note

Subhasis Das was impressed by the “politeness” that was depicted in the note. (Image: @inframarauder/Twitter)

Bengaluru is almost always in the news for something or the other. Be it for some “peak Bengaluru” moment or anything related to IT and startups. While we are on this, let us tell you about a note that was found by a man on his car window. Well, that message was from his neighbours and he was quite impressed by it. Read on further to find out about the reason behind it.

So, a user named Subhasis Das took to Twitter to share a picture of the note that he found on his car’s window. The car was parked in Koramangala and Subhasis was impressed by the “politeness” that was depicted in the note.

“Hi. Please do not park your car here!! We had already requested you not to do so earlier. Please understand that we have been living in this area since the year 2000, and own 2 cars. Hence, we need a good amount of parking space. Please go back to your earlier parking spot. Let’s be good and supportive neighbours,” the note read. It was signed off with “your neighbour”.



Found this in Koramangla today. Bengaluru - the city of epic content@peakbengaluru pic.twitter.com/NoFelvA6bw

— Subhasis Das (@inframarauder) June 27, 2023

Of course, the post grabbed a lot of attention online. People were also impressed about the way that the situation was handled by the anonymous neighbour. Some users also drew comparisons and imagined how Delhiites and people from Gurugram would have reacted.

“Bengaluru people are sweet,” a user wrote.

Another user commented, “If this had happened in Gurgaon, the neighbor might have already broken the windshield with a baseball bat.”

See some other reactions here:



Hamare yahan hota to car hi gayab kar dete

— V2 (@twitvishy) June 28, 2023



Isme thoda Delhi ka flavour daalo

— rant of hyper active heart (@settledbanjara) June 28, 2023

What are your thoughts about this?