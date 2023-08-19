Bengaluru man gets Uber notification after vehicle gets stuck in traffic: 'Need help...?'

The man who was travelling in an Uber in Bengaluru received the notification when he was stuck in traffic. (Representational Photo).

Bengaluru's travelling public encounter many different experiences regularly when they are going from one location to another using cabs in the city. Several of those experiences tend to leave commuters confused, as to what had happened.

A man, who was travelling in an Uber in the city recently, was held up in traffic when he received a notification from the cab service which read, "Need help? Your vehicle has been stationary for a while. Please let us know if everything is OK."

The man shared a screenshot of the notification on X (formerly Twitter) and captioned the post, saying "Brother, this is not an emergency; this is Bengaluru traffic." The post did not reveal whether the man had booked an auto or a car to get to his destination.

This is only one of many recent incidents in which the Bengaluru public have encountered a hilarious experience while booking or travelling in cabs in the city.

A few days ago, a woman posted how her cab fare while booking an Uber reduced from Rs 46 to Rs 6 after she had applied a promo code. The reduction in fare left her wondering whether there was a bug in the app.

The travelling public have experienced similar incidents while using other travel applications, as well. A Bengaluru man recently booked an Rapido ride and found out later that the rider had come to pick him up in a Royal Enfield bike and was an engineer, with a passion for riding.

