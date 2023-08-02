English
    Man fined for entering wrong lane, reversing car in Bengaluru. Viral video

    In a Twitter video, the car- with a Haryana number plate- could be seen on the opposite side of the road, trying to go backwards.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 02, 2023 / 08:04 PM IST
    Car

    In the video, a yellow-coloured bus could be seen in front of the vehicle, while a line of cars can be seen on the other side of the road.(Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @RoadsOfMumbai).

    A man was fined by Bengaluru traffic police after he took his car into a wrong lane and then tried to take a reverse. In a Twitter video, the car- with a Haryana number plate- could be seen on the opposite side of the road, trying to go backwards.


    A yellow-coloured bus could be seen in front of the vehicle, while a line of cars can be seen on the other side of the road.


    The local police- whose Twitter handle was tagged in one of the replies- got into action and eventually caught hold of the car. The person driving the vehicle was fined.
    The video, which has gone viral and has 1.3 million views, garnered responses from many other users on Twitter.

    "In Bengaluru we try to do things differently. This cheating behaviour was common in the 1990s. So outdated now. Good to see lessons being taught," one user wrote.

    "In Bangalore< at Every Road this is the situation> They don't even understand the basics ethics of Driving and road at all," another user wrote.

    "This will never happen in Northeastern states. They have the best road sense and civic responsibility with regards to driving and manners. Never honk, never go in the opposite lane. Keep the queue for 2 wheelers and 4 wheelers. No unnecessary honking at traffic signal either," a third user wrote.

    Tags: #Bengaluru #Haryana
    first published: Aug 2, 2023 07:49 pm

