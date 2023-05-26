Bengaluru man claims he was knocked down by 'drunk' auto driver. Video.

In the video, the man can be seen walking a short distance ahead of the vehicle when the auto driver abruptly turned the auto in his direction, which made him fall. (Photo credit: Screengrab from video posted by twitter.com/@AzharKhan144122).

A Bengaluru man claimed that an auto driver, who was perhaps under the influence of alcohol, crashed into him in the HSR layout area of the city early on Wednesday morning.

The man, who was identified as Azhar Khan, shared a video on Twitter in which cameras caught him speaking to the auto driver and about 40 seconds into the video, the man walked a short distance ahead of the vehicle when the driver abruptly turned the auto in his direction, which made him fall.

"Last night 3:00 Am I was taking ride from @rapidobikeapp. And that drunk driver hit me his auto in Hsr layout sector 1 banglore. I Had company laptop and gadgets with me. He Hit me with his Auto and run from there," the man wrote on Twitter and shared the video.



Last night 3:00 Am I was taking ride from @rapidobikeapp And that drunk driver hit me his auto in Hsr layout sector 1 banglore. I Had company laptop and gadgets with me.

He Hit me with his Auto and run from there @CPBlr@BlrCityPolicepic.twitter.com/sNPNaq4RlP — Azhar Khan (@AzharKhan144122) May 24, 2023

Bengaluru City Police took notice of the incident and directed the HSR Layout traffic police to look into the incident.

"We are trying to contact him so he can get to the station to file an official complaint, but he is not reachable. We cannot take any action against the auto-rickshaw driver till a complaint is filed," a police official told Deccan Herald.

Also read: 'Cost of cab fare is...': Man shocked after Uber shows high rates at Bengaluru airport