Bengaluru man, declared brain dead, gives life to 5 others

The family of a 27-year-old Bengaluru man who died in an accident, donated his organs to five others after he was declared brain dead. The man, who was identified as Rohit, met with the accident in the Basaveshwaranagar area of the city and after his death, the family donated his liver, kidneys, heart valves and corneas.

The accident, which took place on May 21, left Rohit- a purifier technician- with multiple bone fractures, damage to tissues and organs and a head injury. Rohit had slipped into coma after suffering from the injuries.

The man was admitted to a local hospital and later shifted to another hospital because of the critical nature of his condition. Rohit remained in an unstable condition despite undergoing surgery and medical care.

On May 28. he was shifted to a different hospital in the city since he required specialized care. He was kept on ventilator support in that hospital after which he was declared brain dead. Rohit was married and was a father to a six-month-old daughter.

This is one of the few recent instances when a person's organs had been donated to save lives of others, after his death. In a similar incident that occurred in Pune few weeks ago, the family of a 32-year-old man also donated his organs after his death, which helped save the life of five others. The man's liver, pancreas and one of his kidney's was allocated to a hospital in the city.

