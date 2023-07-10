Bengaluru man arrested for marrying 15 women posing as engineer and doctor

As per sources, four out of the 15 women that he got married to have children with him. Police officials said that the man had posed as an engineer and doctor at most times. (Representational Photo).

A Bengaluru man was arrested after he married 15 women since 2014 by using matrimonial websites and had posed as an engineer and and a doctor at most times.

A report in The Times of India identified the man as 35-year-old Mahesh K B Nayak, a resident of Banashankari area of the city who was arrested in Tumakuru by Mysuru city police after a woman in the city filed a complaint against him. Mahesh had married the woman in January 2023 in Andhra Pradesh.

The woman complained after Mahesh began harassing her for money to establish a clinic. He had allegedly run away with jewellery and money when the woman declined to give him money. Another woman had also approached the police and alleged that she was cheated by him.

As per sources, four out of the 15 women that he got married to have children with him. The report also stated that to offer credence to his claims of being a doctor, he had setup a fake clinic in Tumakuru and also hired a nurse.

Many women had rejected Mahesh's marriage proposal after finding out that he was not a fluent English speaker. Police said that this aspect of his personality served as a red flag to several potential victims.

The man rarely met his spouses and most of the women that he married did not depend on him financially since there were well-educated and were professionals. Police added despite not realising they were been conned, many women did not approach them to complain.

Also read: He went to get 5 items at IKEA and left with 78. Why he's getting trolled for tweeting about it